Major retailer reveals plans to expand to Rockhampton

Amber Hooker
| 10th Jul 2017 10:57 AM
QBD Books are advertising jobs with plans to open in Rockhampton.
QBD Books are advertising jobs with plans to open in Rockhampton.

A LARGE book retailer is bucking the electronic trend, proving there's still a hunger for hard copy with plans to expand to Rockhampton.

QBD Books will add the city to their growing list of locations, and are already on the hunt for a store manager, assistant manager and retail assistants.

The Australian-owned store posted job adverts on seek.com.au yesterday, confirming the news that Rockhampton book lovers can soon benefit from their large, discounted range.

The Morning Bulletin have contacted QBD Books, and expect further details on location, jobs and timelines later today.

QBD Books have expanded their national footprint, bucking the electronic trend.
QBD Books have expanded their national footprint, bucking the electronic trend.

QBD Books currently has 65 Australian stores, having grown from 50 as of 2013.

They have found their niche in both capital and regional centres since first opening in 1876.

QBD, originally known as the Queensland Book Depot, was first started by the Uniting Church in the late 1800s, and has had a number of owners since.

The Robinson family bought the group from receivers in 1991, and it was purchased in October 2016 by Cover Syndicate Pty Ltd.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  books business jobs qbd books retail rockhampton business

