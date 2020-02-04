Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hutchinson Builders called for tenders to deliver a site in Emerald to include a Bunnings store.
Hutchinson Builders called for tenders to deliver a site in Emerald to include a Bunnings store.
News

Major retailer tipped for CQ development

Kristen Booth
4th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNNINGS HQ has confirmed no agreement is in place for a store in Emerald despite a tender description suggesting one to be built.

Last month Hutchinson Builders were calling on tenders to deliver a site near Central Highlands Marketplace, to include a 8011sq m Bunnings store, 270sq m United Petrol Station, as well as large and small retail tenancies.

The site is located on the corner of Capricorn Hwy and Chalcedony Rd, which a Bunnings spokeswoman said was owned by Spotlight.

The project has a budget of $5-10 million and tender applications closed on January 14.

Bunnings Director, Property, Andrew Marks said Emerald was an area of interest for the hardware chain to expand into, although nothing had been set in stone.

“We can confirm Emerald is a possible location of interest, however, no agreement is in place for a Bunnings in Emerald,” he said.

The Spotlight Customer Service Team also advised they were unable to confirm at the time if the site would hold a Bunnings store.

bunnings businesses emerald hutchinson builders new development spotlight tenders
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Shock luxury car gets axed

      Shock luxury car gets axed
      • 4th Feb 2020 2:20 PM

      Top Stories

        Paramedics race to prison

        premium_icon Paramedics race to prison

        News Emergency services are responding to yet another incident at the Rockhampton’s troubled prison.

        FROM ZILZIE TO PARIS: Artist's debut on iconic catwalk

        premium_icon FROM ZILZIE TO PARIS: Artist's debut on iconic catwalk

        News Shelee Carruthers paintings debut in Paris Fashion Week.

        Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        premium_icon Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        Environment Shark nets and drumlines will be redeployed in Queensland waters

        Five arrested, stolen cars found in dramatic CBD bust

        premium_icon Five arrested, stolen cars found in dramatic CBD bust

        Crime Police have found at least three stolen vehicles