Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Major road closed after peak hour crash

by Sarah Matthews
26th Jun 2019 8:45 AM

A CRASH between a truck and a car has left one person in hospital and caused a major road to be closed in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency services were called to Logan River Road and Teys Road just after 7am this morning to reports of a crash between a truck and a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said police had closed Logan River Road and are diverting traffic via Castille Cresent.

Paramedics transported one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

logan traffic

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Rockhampton Council announces 2019-20 budget

    premium_icon REVEALED: Rockhampton Council announces 2019-20 budget

    News What this year's budget means for Rockhampton rate payers

    Students find new realities with one swift move

    premium_icon Students find new realities with one swift move

    News Technology lagging is the only limit for these teens.

    Officer tells court about finding $45k hidden in car boot

    premium_icon Officer tells court about finding $45k hidden in car boot

    Crime Driver told police he didn't know the money was there