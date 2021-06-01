Menu
House fire on Nudgee Road in Hamilton (7 News)
News

Major road closed as second suspicious fire hits suburb

by Elise Williams
1st Jun 2021 4:20 PM
A house has caught fire in Brisbane's riverside suburb of Hamilton.

Eight fire fighting crews were called to the home on Nudgee Rd about 2.25pm to reports a home was engulfed by flames.

The house on the corner of Nudgee Road and Allen Street has been significantly inundated by fire and crews remain on scene trying to put the blaze out.


The home is believed to be vacant and police and paramedics are also on scene.

It's the third vacant house in three days to go up in flames in Brisbane, and is next door to the house that was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday.

It's understood police are investigating if the fires are linked, while all three fires are being treated as suspicious.

A house fire at the Nudgee Road intersection with Kingsford Smith Drive. Picture: Josh Woning
A house fire at the Nudgee Road intersection with Kingsford Smith Drive. Picture: Josh Woning


Another vacant home in Cannon Hill was completely gutted on Monday.


