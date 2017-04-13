BREAKING: Major Rocky road shut down as truck loses load

BREAKING 11.50AM: POLICE are preparing to temporarily close the south-bound lane of the Bruce Hwy in south Rockhampton after a truck lost its load.

Initial reports indicate an engine block has fallen off the back of a truck on Albert St (Bruce Hwy), between Kent and Campbell Sts and is blocking the roadway.

Police are directing traffic at the moment however will need to close the road soon to allow a crane to lift the engine block off the road and back onto the truck.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

More to come.