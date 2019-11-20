Major road project on the horizon for North Rocky

The Type 1 Road Train Access to Rockhampton Abattoirs project on Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd will commence in the coming weeks.

A MAJOR road project is expected to start in the coming weeks, which will allow road trains carrying cattle to drive directly to north Rockhampton abattoirs.

The Type 1 Road Train Access to Rockhampton Abattoirs project on Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd will focus on wide-centre line treatment and resurfacing on Lakes creek Rd, between Goodsall St and Thozet Rd, minor intersection upgrades as well as the installation of east and west-bound cycle paths.

Back in 2017, a $30 million project saw multiple intersections upgraded at Moores Creek Rd and Yaamba Rd, off the Neville Hewitt Bridge, to allow cattle trains to travel through North Rockhampton toward Lakes Creek abattoirs.

The replacement of Frenchmans Creek Bridge will follow these works in the first half of 2020.

Works will be carried out Monday to Friday, between 6.30am and 6pm. There will also be some weekend and night works required.

During construction motorists can expect speed restrictions and traffic control in place. Residents may experience irregular noise at times.

Residents and motorists are urged to stay alert to changing traffic conditions.

Emergency Services vehicles will be directed through the roadworks site as a priority by traffic controllers.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2020, weather permitting.

For information, contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads Rockhampton office on 4931 1500 or visit the TMR website.