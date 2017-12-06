Major Rocky development gets $90k council refund

THE Rockhampton Regional Council refund book is getting a good workout after yesterday's planning meeting.

Two applications were moved forward for refunds of fees through incentive policies equalling to refunds of $100,124.

DNL Enterprises was granted a refund of 50 per cent concession for their development application fees under the Development Incentive Policy. The refund was in relation to their application to operate a group fitness facility at 12Power St, Kawana.

The refund was granted on the grounds of the new jobs and investment the new project will create along with the health and fitness business it will provide to residents in North Rockhampton, Parkhurst and Kawana.

The amount for the refund was $2288.

On a much larger scale, Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland Ltd will receive more than $90,000 back. The refund is in relation to the Mater Hospital $12.5 million expansion and overhaul approved in 2014.

Mercy Health and Aged Care paid $195,672 in infrastructure charges, for which they are eligible for a 50 per cent refund under the Development Incentive Policy.

The policy allows Mater Health and Aged Care to be refunded the fees due to the new jobs and investment the expansion allows for the region's economy through the boost of subcontractors and suppliers.

It also benefits the medical service offered to all of Central Queensland.

The $12.5 million expansion includes new catheter laboratories and medical suites, oncology suites, improved sterilisation of reusable surgical instruments and upgrade of emergency generators.

Questions were raised from councillors on why it was being brought forward now and it was explained the applicant had not correctly filled out a form.

Both applications will be discussed further in Tuesday's council meeting.