Major Rocky stores struggle amid COVID-19 fallout

EMPTY shelves were not an unfamiliar sight under the weight of COVID-19, but as many stores start to rebound it seems some major regional department stores are still struggling.

Rockhampton’s City Centre Plaza Target and Stockland’s Kmart store are reportedly suffering from inventory shortages among its homewares department, while its metropolitan counterparts are not.

In photos supplied exclusively to The Morning Bulletin, the enormity of bare shelves across Kmart is revealed.

LOW: Bare shelves across both Kmart and Target are seen as the department stores struggle to meet unusually high demand.

Target, while showing obvious gaps in its inventory, fared somewhat better in comparison to its sister-store.

Both retailers cited an inability to meet the “unusually high demand”, adding COVID-19 had inevitably created some supply disruptions.

Glassware, towels, kitchenware and cleaning products were among some of the many products noticeably unavailable to consumers in each of the two stores.

“Our teams are working hard behind the scenes to correct this and we expect stock availability to normalise by the end of July,” a notice to customers at Kmart read.

EMPTY: Aisles remain bare at both Rockhampton’s Kmart and Target sites.

It is believed Kmart Group’s continued optimisation of its wider store networks in support of future growth also contributed to its Rockhampton location’s lack of stock.

Kmart retail director John Gualtieri addressed the shortages in a statement released earlier this week, confirming the retailer had paused inventory shipments during the pandemic, while overseas manufacturers had been put into lockdown.

STRUGGLING: Towel supplies are low at Rockhampton’s Target store.

He said the shortages were also due to changing consumer habits as more people stayed home and sought home office equipment, furniture and household items, and bikes and exercise equipment.

“We are working as fast as we can to correct this,” Mr Gualtieri said.

The shortages are also expected to impact retail group and store owners Wesfarmers’ takings over the 2019-20 financial year by more than 10 per cent.

Wesfarmers estimates its stores currently handle around 11 per cent of Australia’s Home & Living market, worth around $24 billion.

FYI: A notice to customers on display in Rockhampton's Kmart location.

Last month it was announced Target would be closing and rebranding some of its Central Queensland locations.

Target Rockhampton remained unaffected, while Target Country Yeppoon will be converted to a Kmart hub store. Sadly, Emerald and Biloela Target Country stores will close.