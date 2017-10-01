Major Rocky street upgrades create new jobs

Councillor Neil Fisher, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and councillor Tony Williams at the end of Kerrigan St where upgrades will take place.

NORTH Rockhampton's Kerrigan St is getting a make-over, being the latest Works for Queensland project to receive massive refurbishment and improvement.

The upgrade, involving resurfacing the road, repairing any damage and drainage upgrades, will stretch from Thozet Road to French Avenue and be worth a hearty $225,000.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Sterlow praised the State Government for their support in transforming the regional communities through jobs and vital infrastructure upgrades.

"Without a doubt, the Works for Queensland program has been one of the most exciting initiatives to help regional communities like ours," she said.

"Kerrigan Street is a central thoroughfare for many north side residents, and we are extremely pleased to have delivered this long overdue improvement."

$200,000 of the W4Q funding delivered pavement repairs, kerb replacement, asphalt overlay, bitumen seal and line marking with council funding $25,000 for stormwater improvements.

Keppel State Member Brittany Lauga said she was proud to see the Kerrigan Street upgrade create and maintain the equivalent of ten full-time labour jobs.

"I am very proud to once again see another completed project that benefits our community because of the Works for Queensland program," Mrs Lauga said.

"The best part is that this program delivers real visible improvements and, as seen on Kerrigan Street, support ten full-time equivalent jobs."

The W4Q program supports regional councils in undertaking job-creating maintenance and infrastructure projects, and has provided $9.38m in infrastructure upgrades throughout the region.

The council is proud to have recently received an additional $9.05m in round two of the W4Q program, which should fund 17 more projects in the region.