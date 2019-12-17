Major school works include new classrooms, library
ST JOSEPH’S Catholic Primary School, Park Avenue is set to undergo major works over the Christmas holidays.
Principal Bernard Fitzgerald said it was an “exciting development which will ensure the educational needs of current and future students will be met”.
The redevelopment is scheduled across three stages with the first component having a proposed completion date of Term 3, 2020.
Principal Fitzgerald said it was a significant project for the school and he looked forward to the capital works getting underway and the new classroom facilities being available for all students to support teaching and learning.
“The design is very much future focused,” he said.
“It features a technology rich environment to support curriculum delivery and flexible learning opportunities.”
Planning for the exciting redevelopment project is well underway with staff from the Catholic Education Office Rockhampton working collaboratively with the school staff, board members, parents and friends and members of the Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Park Avenue community.