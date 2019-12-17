Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courtyard view of new classrooms at St Joseph's Park Avenue.
Courtyard view of new classrooms at St Joseph's Park Avenue.
News

Major school works include new classrooms, library

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ST JOSEPH’S Catholic ­Primary School, Park Avenue is set to undergo major works over the Christmas holidays.

Principal Bernard ­Fitzgerald said it was an ­“exciting development which will ensure the educational needs of current and future students will be met”.

The redevelopment is scheduled across three stages with the first component ­having a proposed completion date of Term 3, 2020.

Principal Fitzgerald said it was a significant project for the school and he looked forward to the capital works getting underway and the new ­classroom facilities being available for all students to support teaching and learning.

“The design is very much future focused,” he said.

“It features a technology rich environment to support curriculum delivery and ­flexible learning ­opportunities.”

Planning for the exciting redevelopment project is well underway with staff from the Catholic Education Office Rockhampton working ­collaboratively with the school staff, board members, parents and friends and members of the Our Lady Help of ­Christians Parish Park Avenue community.

st josephs park avenue tmbdevelopmentapplications tmbeducation tmbschool
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

        premium_icon Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

        News AN unlicensed driver overtook a road train across double white lines and evaded police at high speed while on a five-month meth spree which included a ram raid.

        Victim calls for ‘death trap’ May Downs Rd to be fixed

        premium_icon Victim calls for ‘death trap’ May Downs Rd to be fixed

        News Less than 48 hours after Clint felt like he had been ‘hit by a bus’, another man...

        80 year-old woman vows to fight her bingo ban

        premium_icon 80 year-old woman vows to fight her bingo ban

        News Queeenslander Veronica Dobson has been banned from bingo at her local sports club.

        Bushflow Herbals Naturopathic Dispensary opened

        premium_icon Bushflow Herbals Naturopathic Dispensary opened

        News Qualified nurse Catherine Mason has another feather in her cap after completing her...