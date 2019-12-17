Major school works include new classrooms, library

ST JOSEPH’S Catholic ­Primary School, Park Avenue is set to undergo major works over the Christmas holidays.

Principal Bernard ­Fitzgerald said it was an ­“exciting development which will ensure the educational needs of current and future students will be met”.

The redevelopment is scheduled across three stages with the first component ­having a proposed completion date of Term 3, 2020.

Principal Fitzgerald said it was a significant project for the school and he looked forward to the capital works getting underway and the new ­classroom facilities being available for all students to support teaching and learning.

“The design is very much future focused,” he said.

“It features a technology rich environment to support curriculum delivery and ­flexible learning ­opportunities.”

Planning for the exciting redevelopment project is well underway with staff from the Catholic Education Office Rockhampton working ­collaboratively with the school staff, board members, parents and friends and members of the Our Lady Help of ­Christians Parish Park Avenue community.