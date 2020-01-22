Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flight path of Flinders Reef search
Flight path of Flinders Reef search
Breaking

Major search under way for missing Coast light plane

22nd Jan 2020 6:35 PM | Updated: 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A massive search-and-rescue operation is under way for a missing light plane that took off from the Sunshine Coast.

Authorities are searching waters near Flinders Reef off Moreton Island after a mayday call from a light plane was received about 4.30pm

A state government owned rescue helicopter is conducting a search of the area.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said the plane with two people aboard was flying from Caloundra to Tangalooma on Moreton Island.

Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and rescue chopper are also involved in the search.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra light plane plane missing search and rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreak as adored Koorana mega-croc found dead

        premium_icon Heartbreak as adored Koorana mega-croc found dead

        News The croc moved to the farm in 1982 and during his time there, tripled in size and became a tourist favourite.

        Man bitten by snake at Biloela

        premium_icon Man bitten by snake at Biloela

        News The 48-year-old is currently at Rockhampton Hospital.

        Nora finally comes to the art of assemblage

        premium_icon Nora finally comes to the art of assemblage

        News “Usually the material dictates the story behind the work, and even I’m surprised by...

        Best ways to entertain your kids these school holidays

        premium_icon Best ways to entertain your kids these school holidays

        News As youngsters prepare for the school year ahead, here’s some activities for them to...