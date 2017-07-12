Major Showgrounds spend ahead of Beef Australia

PREPARED: The council is preparing the showgrounds for Beef Australia 2018.

ROCKHAMPTON will next year be inundated by thousands of visitors, as the international agriculture expo Beef Australia 2018 gets underway.

Before those guests touch down, there will be a raft of improvements to the Rockhampton Showgrounds, where the week-long event will be held.

Rockhampton Regional Council budget papers revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in upgrades to the precinct, which Councillor Cherie Rutherford said would be completed in anticipation of Beef Australia 2018.

These projects include: