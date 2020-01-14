Major sponsor locked in for Rockynats event

REVVED UP: Brett Hogg can’t wait for Rockynats to hit the streets of Rocky in June.

A MAJOR naming rights partner has been secured for Queensland’s biggest horsepower festival, to be staged in Rockhampton in June.

On Tuesday it was announced that Rare Spares, known as the largest supplier of automotive restoration parts and accessories in Australia, had signed a sponsorship deal for the inaugural Rockynats event.

Rare Spares managing director Lance Corby said it was really exciting to come on board as a naming rights sponsor.

“Rockynats is already set to be one of the biggest events of its kind in the country,” Mr Corby said.

“Sponsoring events like this not only gives us an opportunity to reach a large target market, it’s also a chance to give back to those people who support our business.

“We have been involved with Summernats for more than 30 years now, and we are looking forward to building a great long-term relationship with the Rockynats team.”

Mr Corby said the muscle car and restoration industry contributed millions of dollars to the economy every year, however it was often overlooked.

“I want to commend Rockhampton Regional Council for recognising the benefits an event like this will bring to the local economy and for including it in their calendar.”

More than 4500 early bird tickets have been sold since being released late last year, with early bird platinum and VIP tickets already sold out.

More than 700 cars have registered to take part in the event, and bike entries are now also open for the bike show with categories including custom, show, authentic, competition, street, and modified – each with prize money and trophies up for grabs.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the instant popularity of Rockynats helped attract the nationwide company, Rare Spares.

Rockynats will be held from June 26-28 in the Rockhampton CBD precinct.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit rockynats.com.au.