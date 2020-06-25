Menu
Mayor Margaret Strelow opens the Rebel store at Stockland.
Business

Major sports store expands to Stockland Rockhampton

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:53 PM
REBEL Sport officially opened its new store at Stockland Rockhampton on Thursday.

The sport and recreation retailer’s move from its Queen Elizabeth Drive premises has resulted in a much larger floor space.

The new location has 400 sq m of extra space compared to the former site, creating more room for a larger range of products on the floor and a bigger warehouse out the back.

Store manager Kris McDonald said the business had also been able to employ five new staff, which was fantastic given the current economic circumstances.

“It was very rewarding, we have been able to grab a few guys out of school and can help them,” he said.

The new store was set to open last month but due to some shipping delays because of COVID-19, it was held back by a few weeks.

Rebel store opening.
Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow was at the grand opening, ceremoniously cutting the ribbon.

She commended Rebel Sport for continuing with its expansion given the unprecedented economic times and as businesses feel the effects of the pandemic financially.

“I am absolutely delighted to open this store and recognise it is making a difference for our community,” she said.

“The shopping centre is an important part of our economy, it is part of why people come to Rockhampton from surrounding communities as well. We embrace this filling in of a space.”

The Morning Bulletin announced earlier this month The Bavarian was preparing to open at Stockland Rockhampton.

The German restaurant and beer garden will be able to accommodate 490 guests, employing 70 people, with a completion date of October this year.

mayor margaret strelow queen elizabeth drive stockland stockland rockhampton the bavarian
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

