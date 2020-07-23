Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

Deputy Premier Steven Miles (right) at Eventide Home this morning.

TWENTY-eight nurses will be hired for two Rockhampton aged care homes as part of the State Government’s efforts to improve nurse-patient ratios.

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre will take on 15 nurses; Eventide Home will employ 13.

There will now be two registered nurses on every shift at the state-run homes, rather than one, to work with enrolled nurses and other assistants.

Queensland Health Nurse Unit manager Helen Burgess said the extra hands would “enhance the quality of care that we currently provide”.

“From my point of view, I just can’t wait,” she said.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles announced the jobs today at Eventide Home.

He said Queensland would ‘lead the country and the world’ in its improvements to health care ratios, which would allow for ‘better care for residents as well as relieve pressure on our hospitals’.

“There is strong evidence that nurse-to-patient ratios has led to higher quality care for our patients and provide safer workloads and increased job satisfaction for our frontline nursing workforce,” he said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said nurses had advocated the staff boost, and she “took the message to Brisbane”.

Ms Lauga said she was proud to help “make ratios a reality”.

She and Mr Miles said they wanted to see similar improvements in the private sector.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said some of the 28 positions were already filled.