Major step forward for innovative Rocky school

Students at a Rockhampton school, which focuses on alternate approach to learning, will now be able to get relevant industry qualifications.

STUDENTS at an independent, alternative education school in Rockhampton will soon be able to attain workplace- specific skills while studying.

Carinity Education Rockhampton has obtained registered training organisation status from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority for its school at Glenlee.

It means that from the first term of 2018, students can work towards attaining qualifications in the form of certificate courses through vocational education and training.

In the VET program, students learn hands-on and practical skills in the fields of hospitality, tourism and business, and skills for work and vocational pathways to take into the workforce upon graduation.

Jordan Ogle, VET coordinator for Carinity Education in Rockhampton, said obtaining RTO status would allow the students to complete nationally recognised Certificate I and Certificate II courses.

"These courses will allow students to obtain industry skills, understand the underpinning knowledge that might be required to make them job-ready, as well as obtaining life skills,” MrOgle said.

"Our courses will cover a range of skills including customer service, working with others, working with money, working within time frames, and work health and safety requirements.

"Students will start their VET pathway from Year 10 and continue through to Year 12. Students can also undertake the Queensland Certificate of Education.”

Carinity Education Rockhampton is an independent secondary school that provides education, vocational training and mentoring for students having difficulty succeeding in traditional schools.