Major surge as eight new COVID cases revealed

There have been eight new cases of coronavirus recorded in Queensland overnight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed that all of them were linked to existing cases and several were already in quarantine.

It brings the total number of active cases in Queensland to 29, after four people recently recovered.

Ms Palaszczuk insisted it was not a time for "alarm", as she urged everyone to continue to practice social distancing.

The Premier conceded it was the biggest daily increase in some time.

"Five of those cases reported today relate to the Coronavirus cluster at the Queensland Correctional Services Academy," she told state parliament.

"They are each members of the same family from one household and were already in quarantine when they were diagnosed.

"A further three of those cases are related to the Ipswich Hospital cluster.

"Two of those cases are health care workers who were already in quarantine and the third is one of their children."

Ms Palaszczuk said there were 12,075 tests in the past 24 hours and she urged more people to come forward.

"Remember, if you have symptoms get tested, stay at home and do not go to work," she said.

"I urge everybody to remember to practice social distancing because we are not out of the woods yet.

"But, if we stick together we will get through this together."

It comes as contact tracing will hit new levels at the state's sporting games this weekend.

As 40,000 Queenslanders visit more than 100 Rugby League venues across the state to watch their favourite team play they will be using a state of the art contact tracing system recommended for use by the Queensland Government .

Developed by leading New Zealand IT company, Theta, EVA Check-in has been adopted by Queensland Rugby League, Netball Queensland and Hockey Queensland and others as their method of choice to ensure they are COVID compliant for visitors and staff at each game.

The Queensland Government's COVID-19 Safety Plan requires contact tracing on sporting grounds of all players, officials, staff and visitors, including full name, phone number, date of entry and time spent on site for a period of 56 days.

"EVA Check-in works via a simple QR code on the front end but on the back end it remembers' visitors for the next time, including whole families, so we can check in regulars quickly and easily enabling social distancing by preventing queues building up. We now know exactly how many people come into each venue and we receive an alert when we hit the maximum limit," said Darren Schooth, state operations manager, Queensland Rugby Football League.