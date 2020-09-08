Major surgery for patients revolutionised

Orthopaedic surgeons trial the new Mako surgery introduced at Hillcrest Private Hospital.

Orthopaedic surgeons trial the new Mako surgery introduced at Hillcrest Private Hospital.

ORTHOPAEDIC surgeons across Central Queensland are likely rejoicing following the introduction of revolutionary new equipment at a Rockhampton hospital.

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital officials revealed the development, confirming from today its specialists could now access a robotic system to assist in both knee and hip replacement procedures.

The $2 million Mako system, which is already widely available across south-east Queensland, historically resulted in countless patients being forced to travel for surgery.

This morning, however, specialists at the South Rockhampton hospital instead put to use the impressive technology for the very first time.

Orthopaedic surgeons at Rockhampton's Hillcrest Private Hospital demonstrate new robotic technology. : Orthopaedic surgeons at Rockhampton's Hillcrest Private Hospital demonstrate new robotic technology which will revolutionise the region's treatment options.

The wholly successful full hip and knee replacement surgery was earlier conducted as part of Australia’s largest private hospital group Ramsay Care.

Hospital CEO Fiona Hebbard said the innovative technology further cemented the hospital’s commitment to providing optimum orthopaedic care for residents across the region.

She labelled the purchase “a huge win for regional Queenslanders”, saying the world-leading technology would only better the region’s accessibility to robotic-assisted surgeries.

Ms Hebbard added use of the machinery also enhanced Hillcrest’s variety of surgical options for orthopaedic patients due to its capabilities.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: CHO details Rocky nursing home case

READ MORE: Almost 600 jobs available across CQ

READ MORE: Patient files lawsuit against CQ doctor, hospital for $1.3m

The new machinery means patients will no longer have to travel to south-east Queensland for surgery.

Comprehensive data – including CT-based 3D planning – collected both prior to and post-surgery will provide surgeons with a more in-depth pre-operative strategy.

Adjustments to the system can also be made during the procedure should the surgeon deem it necessary.

In town to mark the significant milestone, Ramsay Northern Operations Executive Samantha Dodd said the investment reflected Ramsay’s wider commitment to regional areas.

“It is exciting to provide local surgeons with world-class technology so locals do not have to travel to Brisbane hospitals,” Ms Dodd said.

The development will further prove an asset to Hillcrest’s portfolio with patients from its specialist centres in both Gladstone and Emerald soon to be referred to the Rockhampton site.