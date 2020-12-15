Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck has rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton.
A truck has rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton.
News

Major traffic issues as truck rolls on CQ highway

Rodney Stevens
Melanie Plane
15th Dec 2020 3:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.50PM: MORE than 200 litres of hydraulic oil have been pumped from a truck that rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton this afternoon.

There are major traffic disruptions in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

It is understood diesel fuel will also need to be removed from the truck and the roadway will be closed for some time to come.

 

 

 

 

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a truck rollover involving a fuel spill in Clinton.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed crews responded to the incident at the intersection of the Dawson Highway and Penda Ave about 3.10pm.

She said two crews were on scene, along with police and paramedics, after a truck rolled.

She said crews were attempting to contain a diesel leak and using chemical absorbent to do so.

A fuel recovery truck has also been called to the scene and it is understood fuel will be decanted.

Part of the road is closed and police are conducting traffic control.

Gladstone Regional Council has been alerted to the incident, as crews intend to be on scene for a considerable amount of time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

She said one QAS crew was on standby on scene as the clean-up continued.

fuel leak truck crashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing Rockhampton girl found

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing Rockhampton girl found

        Breaking The 12-year-old girl was reported missing from Rockhampton.

        REVEALED: Much bigger plans for Surf Lakes Yeppoon

        Premium Content REVEALED: Much bigger plans for Surf Lakes Yeppoon

        News Everyone in the room today was beyond excited to hear what the developers are...

        Yeppoon sparky encourages tradies to work in Antarctica

        Premium Content Yeppoon sparky encourages tradies to work in Antarctica

        News If you’re ready for an unforgettable career change, see how Aaron Munro describes...

        IN PHOTOS: Christmas cheer for Carinity seniors

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Christmas cheer for Carinity seniors

        Community Carinity Home Care clients and carers celebrated at the Frenchville Sports Club.