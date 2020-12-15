Major traffic issues as truck rolls on CQ highway

A truck has rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton.

UPDATE 4.50PM: MORE than 200 litres of hydraulic oil have been pumped from a truck that rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton this afternoon.

There are major traffic disruptions in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

It is understood diesel fuel will also need to be removed from the truck and the roadway will be closed for some time to come.

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a truck rollover involving a fuel spill in Clinton.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed crews responded to the incident at the intersection of the Dawson Highway and Penda Ave about 3.10pm.

She said two crews were on scene, along with police and paramedics, after a truck rolled.

She said crews were attempting to contain a diesel leak and using chemical absorbent to do so.

A fuel recovery truck has also been called to the scene and it is understood fuel will be decanted.

Part of the road is closed and police are conducting traffic control.

Gladstone Regional Council has been alerted to the incident, as crews intend to be on scene for a considerable amount of time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

She said one QAS crew was on standby on scene as the clean-up continued.