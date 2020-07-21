Major truck service station development given green light

The proposal plans for the unmanned service station at 157 Foster St, Gracemere.

The proposal plans for the unmanned service station at 157 Foster St, Gracemere.

GRACEMERE Industrial Estate should soon feature a new truck service station.

Australian company Pacific Petroleum was recently given approval by Rockhampton Regional Council for a development at 157 Foster St, Gracemere.

The application was filed to council in December 2019 and was approved this month.

The approval notes development permits for operational works for access, parking, stormwater, roof and allotment drainage works will need to be obtained.

The approval plans include documents dated back to October 2017.

It is noted the developed is small in scale and is consistent with the medium impact industry zone.

A total charge of $5,001.50 is payable for the development.

The diesel tank would have a safe fill level of 73,350 litres.

READ HERE: SERVO PLANS FOR GRACEMERE

The proposal application stated the proposed fuel tank will have a safe fill level of 73,350 litres, out of the full 81,500 litres size, to be filled with diesel.

It is not expected that there would be more than 100 vehicle movements per day at the site.

Sealed roads are to be constructed as part of the approval to “minimise dust impacts on the surrounding land uses”.

The roads would also be widened to allow for safe and efficient traffic flows and B-double trucks to access the site.

READ HERE: AGRICULTURAL LIQUID FERTILISER MANUFACTURING SHED PROPOSED

READ HERE: DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR PROPOSED NEW CQ TOURIST PARK