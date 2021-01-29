MAJOR UPDATE: Chair attack victim 'unlikely to survive'

UPDATE 10.30AM: Rockhampton police advised the victim of Thursday night's alleged assault at Lakes Creek is unlikely to survive.

He allegedly sustained head injuries at the hands of someone who was known to him, and was unresponsive when police reached the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, Officer in Charge of Rockhampton CBD, said police immediately administered CPR until Queensland Ambulance Service arrived.

"That male person has since been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital, he is listed as critical, he is on life support with severe head injuries and the latest information is that he's unlikely to survive," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"Police have taken into custody a male person and have commenced proceedings against that person and at this stage in regards to that assault and will continue to speak to the hospital in regards to the relevant charge given the condition of the victim."

INITIAL 7AM: Detectives have charged a man after an altercation left one man in hospital with critical head injuries overnight in Lakes Creek.

Shortly before 10pm two men, who are known to each other, became involved in an altercation at a Mackay Street house.

It will be alleged one of the men used a wooden chair handle to hit the other man once in the head causing significant injuries.

The man collapsed to the ground and emergency services were called by a witness in the house.

A 32-year-old Lakes Creek man was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 35-year-old Lakes Creek man has been charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.