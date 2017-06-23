MAJOR UPDATE: Rocky bomb threat culprits under serious investigation

Police on scene at the Frenchville Sports Club on Clifton St, Berserker after a bomb scare was phoned in.

UPDATE: POLICE are hunting the culprit behind a hoax bomb threat towards a busy Rockhampton venue last night.

About 9.15pm dozens of Frenchville Sports Club patrons and staff flooded the car park after they received the threat via a phone call.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Sergeant Scott Ingram this morning said the caller appears to be female, but further details of the call were unavailable for publication.

Police on scene at the Frenchville Sports Club on Clifton St, Berserker after a bomb scare was phoned in. Matty Holdsworth

The threat came less than 24 hours after a bomb threat sent Rockhampton's largest shopping centre, Stockland, into lockdown.

On Thursday at 8.02pm a "late teen, early adult” male is believed to have made the call which spurred a major police, fire and ambulance response.

The caller phoned JB HiFi at Stockland Rockhampton and told a staff member a bomb was in the store.

Centre management were told, authorities alerted and an evacuation ensued.

The scene outside Stockland Rockhampton after an evacuation. Frazer Pearce

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed police last night searched the Frenchville Sports Club on Clifton St, but a bomb was not found.

Det Sgt Ingram this morning said the two bomb threats appear to be unrelated, but both would undergo rigorous investigation to find those responsible.

Police are following a series of lines of enquiry, including tracking the calls with phone companies and reviewing CCTV footage.

Stockland bomb threat.: Stockland bomb threat.

Det Sgt Ingram yesterday said this process would be able to locate the origins of where a call was made.

While this may not lead directly to the offender, police have other avenues to follow.

If caught, both offenders face a possible spell in prison.

The Frenchville Sports Club were contacted for comment, but the owner is currently unavailable.

Det Sgt Ingram urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

INITIAL REPORT, FRIDAY 9.15PM: FRENCHVILLE Sports Club has been thrown into lockdown as dozens of people are evacuated into the car park.

Three police cars are on scene and have confirmed a bomb threat was phoned in about 9.15pm.

A QPS spokesperson could not provide further details of the unfolding situation.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also on scene.

It follows a bomb threat at the Stockland shopping centre in North Rockhampton last night.

The 8.02pm call Thursday night caused the mass evacuation of Stockland Rockhampton and a major police, fire and ambulance response.

Rockhampton Police CIB Detective Sergeant Scott Ingram today told media the caller was believed to be a young male.

The caller phoned JB HiFi at Stockland Rockhampton and told a staff member a bomb was in the store.

Centre management were told, authorities alerted and an evacuation ensued.