MAJOR UPDATE: Yeppoon woman pinned between van and post

UPDATE: 1.10PM: A WELL-known Yeppoon woman is fighting for her life after a tragic accident left her with critical injuries.

It is understood the woman was half-inside a van which she and a man were trying to jump-start, when the vehicle was knocked out of gear.

The car ran into the nearby shed roller door, and as it did the door of the vehicle bent back onto itself, wedging the woman between the car and a post.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was rushed to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a critical condition with serious head and abdominal injuries.

Emergency services were called about 9.45am to the crash, which occurred on William St, near Arthur and Morris streets.

They treated the woman on scene before the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted her.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Rockhampton Hospital regarding the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

