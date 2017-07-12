Major upgrades planned for Rockhampton region's parks

GET ACTIVE: The 2017/18 Rockhampton Regional Council budget has a big focus on improvements to the region's parks, including Rockhampton Zoo and the Botanic Gardens.

IT'S TIME for locals to enjoy what's on offer in our own backyard with the Rockhampton Regional Council budget aiming to make parks and gardens even more enticing.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said there was a focus on "creating really beautiful and functional spaces" for the region in the 2017/18 budget, adopted by councillors yesterday.

"But even more than that it is having that environment that encourages visitors to stay another day," she said.

"It's creating those memorable, great places and experiences."

Budget papers reveal a raft of upgrades and new projects for Kershaw Gardens, the Botanic Gardens, Cedric Archer Park and Mount Archer.

Cr Cherie Rutherford with one of the dingos at Rockhampton Zoo. Allan Reinikka ROK121012azoo1

Included is a $300,000 allocation for a canopy walk at Fraser Park, Mount Archer, with further details on that project expected to be released in coming months.

Developing more access at the Rockhampton Zoo is also planned.

Cr Rutherford said enclosure upgrades would continue, with plans to introduce shade over the crocodile viewing area.

She said an access point and vehicle pick-up area would also be added at the lower end of the zoo near the crocodile enclosure to create better accessibility for those with mobility issues.

Barbecue areas and playgrounds will also be upgraded across the region.

Parks and recreation projects in the Rockhampton Regional Council budget: