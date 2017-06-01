23°
Major VidaFit Rocky expansion plans revealed

Melanie Plane
| 1st Jun 2017 5:00 AM
FITNESS EXPANSION: VidaFit founder Dan Withers in the new Bolsover St gym set to open on Monday.
FITNESS EXPANSION: VidaFit founder Dan Withers in the new Bolsover St gym set to open on Monday.

IN A SOCIETY seemingly stuck in a constant fast- paced rat race, finding time to look after your body and wellness is often neglected.

But Rockhampton man Dan Withers is on a mission to change that.

Over the past four years, the local elite athlete and businessman has rapidly grown his VidaFit Rockhampton brand; recording 300% growth in services offered in the past two years alone.

In a credit to their success, Dan and the VidaFit Rocky team will on Monday open the doors of their second local gym.

And Dan promises the gym, located in Bolsover St, will offer clients a unique experience.

"We wanted to create an extension of floor space but we also wanted to put into the market place a different gym with a different vibe,” Dan said.

"We understand that people come to us for a lot of different reasons but they all have one thing in common and that's finding a 'place of happy' so we wanted to create something that is comfortable for everyone and aesthetically pleasing.”

Dan said one of the biggest differences in VidaFit's south Rocky location will be the use of technology.

"We are quite innovative and have some really cool, fresh stuff we are going to push through our programs,” he said.

"For the first time ever we have some incredible technology so everything will be displayed electronically. From our north side location we will be able to publish session workouts on the digital boards here so everything is digitally displayed.”

VidaFit founder Dan Withers in the new Bolsover St gym.
VidaFit founder Dan Withers in the new Bolsover St gym.

With the new gym allowing for an extra 50 work-out classes per week, Dan said VidaFit had employed extra staff to keep up with the demand.

"In terms of V45, we will offer 50 classes a week across different times of the day; we will also have child care available,” he said.

"In the last two years since we moved to our new Yaamba Rd location, we went from 42 classes a week and we are now up to 115 classes a week.

"Basically we will duplicate everything we do at the north side on a smaller scale here. We will have all of our classes except for Crossfit. All in all our clients will have access to 150 classes a week once we get fired up.

"My brother is moving back home and he has over 10 years experience in the health and wellness industry and has managed a lot of leading fitness brands so it is an incredible asset for us to have him join our team.

"We have also just put on three new coaches over on the north side branch and we are always on the hunt for really, really good people.

"We are blessed by an incredible team. Something that I am very particular on is having extremely high standards of our people and that is transferred out onto the gym floor and the experience our clients are getting.”

With his south Rocky gym goal almost ticked off, Dan is already planning for VidaFit's next venture and said the sky was the limit.

"We are not governed by a franchise, we are really only limited by our imagination and the one thing we do is listen to our clientele, ask them what they want and then deliver it. That's why we have been so successful,” he said.

"For probably a year now we have looked for a south side location and the thing that really separates us is our members are blessed with one membership and the choice of two locations.

"Our north side location is three times the size of this place. We have had incredible success over there and we have taken the really good points and have built upon what we've learnt from the Rockhampton marketplace specifically and what people want.

"We do have future plans for expansion and this model has been set up specifically to do that. The last month has been hectic and we do have more plans for the future but for now, I really believe in building things person by person, relationship by relationship so we want to knuckle down here and make this place the most incredible place to train.

"My passion and the reason we are doing this is to give people health and wellness and to give people the tools and vitality to get the absolute most from their life.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business crossfit4701 dan withers fitness vidafit

