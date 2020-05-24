Menu
Major water leak threatens to flood Rocky CBD carpark

24th May 2020 8:40 AM
8.30am: A valve malfunction at a council pump station is believed to be threatening to flood an underground carpark of a government building in the Rockhampton CBD.

Emergency services are on scene at the Bolsover St incident beside Scotia Place.

The water is flowing into the carpark via the driveway entrance and there were initial fears a garden wall in the area may also collapse.

Water flows into the carpark entrance in Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
Water flows into the carpark entrance in Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Attempts are being made to shut down the water supply.

The incident was first reported about 7.35am.

More to follow.

