Major water restrictions imposed on CQ town

Water restrictions have been imposed on a CQ town until further notice. Michael Nolan

THE lawns of Capella will be relying on rain to stay green as Level 2 water restrictions are imposed on the area until further notice.

Garden drip systems may still be used on certain days and times.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said the restrictions were vital to preserve future water supply in the area.

"Despite recent rainfall, the creek has not risen enough for us to pump any additional supply,” Cr Hayes said.

"Raw water dams have dropped to a combined capacity of 26 per cent, necessitating these restrictions in accordance with the Water Supply Safety and Reliability Act (2008).”

Level 2 restrictions include the following conditions:

Sprinklers must not be used at any time;

be used at any time; Hand-held hoses, watering cans or buckets can be used at any time;

be used at any time; Micro-spray and drip systems fitted with timers may only be used between 7pm and 8am;

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for odd-numbered houses;

On Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for even-numbered houses;

Lawn areas must not be watered at any time.

Cr Hayes said the restrictions would remain in place until the dams returned to 70 per cent combined capacity.

"I thank the residents of Capella for their understanding on this important matter,” Cr Hayes said/

For more information on water restrictions please visit council's website, www.centralhighlands.qld.gov.au