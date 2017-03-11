Major works begin on Rocky's northern freight corridor

JR Lang with his Western Star Prime Mover said the stretch of Bruce Hwy in Centreal Queensland is 'appalling'. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

MAJOR works have begun on Rockhampton's busy northern freight corridor.

The first step in the Bruce Hwy Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade has begun as excavation works begin to lay a new 600mm trunk line between Yeppoon Rd and Ramsey Creek, Parkhurst.

Ultimately, the completed project will see a four-lane road, upgrades to drainage plus improved lighting facilities and bustops as part of the $120 million pledge from the Federal and State Government.

Work is underway on Bruce Highway in North Rocky. The Federal Government is spending $100 million. Bill Korte, Michelle Landry, Cr Rose Swadling pictured. Contributed

In August last year, the Federal Government committed up to $96.8 million over the two-stage project, bringing forward $13.8 million in funding for stage one.

Yesterday, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry met with Rockhampton Region councillors Neil Fisher as Fitzroy River Water bega excavation works to replace the old above-ground trunk that supplies water to the northern suburbs or Rockhampton and up to The Caves.

Cr Fisher, who chairs council's Water and Waste Committee, said the existing above-ground trunk had always been an "impediment", but this work was the first step in improving the vital transport corridor which would ultimately lead to "economic gain" for the community.

Excavation works begin along Yaamba Rd to lay a new 600mm trunk in the first step towards the Norther Access Upgrade. Facebook

"So in the next few days you'll start seeing a lot of activity with the excavators digging the trenching and council's planning to be on time, if not ahead of time, so we can see the next part of this infrastructure come together," he said.

Cr Swadling noted the positive impact the duplicated highway would have on schools in the area, as well as businesses such as motels given the improved northern access to the city.

READ: The Bruce, a nightmare drive for Rocky truckies

Ms Landry added the four lane highway would see improved traffic flow, as well as "give us a lot more jobs for the area".

She used the meet as an opportunity to again push for Rookwood Weir as she and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga clashed over time frames for the business case.

Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade (stage 1) plans Zhanae Conway-Dodd

The Federal Government have committed $130 million to the project, as well as $2 million for the state to complete its business case.

"It would be great with all of this if we got Rookwood Weir up and going as well," she said.

"We have had a few stumbling blocks with that as well, but if the State Government signed on with that it would be a win for the whole community."