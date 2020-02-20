Major Yeppoon foreshore development could start this year

An artist's impression of what the new $30m development next to Yeppoon's Strand Hotel would look like.

THE man behind an exciting $30 million residential and retail development set to take the Yeppoon foreshore to another level, says construction works could start this year.

Strand Hotel Yeppoon director David Shannon was delighted that Livingstone Shire Council on Tuesday approved his development application for the Mint Apartments project.

“We’d be hoping potentially late this year (works could start) but if not, definitely next year,” Mr Shannon said.

“Construction could take somewhere between 12 and 18 months.”

Mr Shannon said he was confident that car parking issues which threatened to get in the way of council approval could be resolved.

On Tuesday it was revealed at a council meeting that the development application for the proposed new 45-unit Mint Apartments complex, next to The Strand Hotel, provided for 79 car parks which fell short of the local authority’s requirement under the Livingstone Planning Scheme 2018.

It was also revealed the scheme set a six-storey limit and this application was for seven.

Council officers and councillors were collectively satisfied the issues could be addressed through stringent conditions on development approval.

Mr Shannon said he was content with the outcome.

“There will still be a bit of work to go, with council,” he said.

During Tuesday’s council meeting it was also mentioned that if councillors failed to reach a decision, the statutory timeframe for the application would pass and that could potentially lead to court action if the applicant decided to pursue that avenue.

At least one councillor felt “forced into a corner” when that prospect was raised.

Mr Shannon said “at no point” had a legal course been threatened.

“At no point have we backed the council into a corner,” he said.

“I’m not sure where that (thought) came from to be honest.

“We’ll continue discussions with the council and we’re very excited to work through this.

“This (approval) is a great outcome for the community and for everybody.”

Mint Apartments will ­incorporate food and drink outlets and shop tenancies at ground level; two levels of car parking, a roof-top pool deck and a tennis court.

Mr Shannon said he had ­already fielded enquiries of ­interest in relation to the ­residential and commercial components of the project.

He gave Livingstone Shire Council a pat on the back for the work it had done to deliver the Yeppoon foreshore and lagoon developments to the region.

“What they’ve done down there with the lagoon, that’s a magnificent structure for the community,” Mr Shannon said.

“I think it’s a credit to the council with what they have done there, all along the foreshore.

“You’ve got the stage, the (Keppel) Kraken and just all of the gardens.

“And throw into that the (multi-level) carpark - you’ve got to have that, unsexy I guess, infrastructure in the town.”