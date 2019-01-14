Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YEPPOON ROADWORKS: A major Yeppoon intersection will be closed this week.
YEPPOON ROADWORKS: A major Yeppoon intersection will be closed this week. Contributed
Council News

Major Yeppoon intersection closed for roadworks

Leighton Smith
by
14th Jan 2019 11:37 AM

YEPPOON residents will need to rethink their commute after a change of plan was announced to fix a key intersection.

Originally slated to take place in December, Livingstone Shire Council advised that the Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road roundabout intersection roadworks have been rescheduled to take place this week between today and Wednesday.

CLOSED INTERSECTION: Livingstone Shire Council advised that the Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road roundabout intersection roadworks will take place this week between the Monday and Wednesday.
CLOSED INTERSECTION: Livingstone Shire Council advised that the Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road roundabout intersection roadworks will take place this week between the Monday and Wednesday. Google Maps

"Council wishes to advise that a full intersection closure is required to complete concrete curbs and traffic islands for the new roundabout,” the council announced on social media.

"There will be a full closure of the Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road intersection from Monday to Wednesday January 16 with work occurring from 7am to 5pm daily.

"The Rockhampton Road intersection will be closed to all vehicles except buses and emergency vehicles, who will be able to pass through the worksite under instruction, with approval from the traffic controller who ensures clear passage through the works.”

The council provided detour maps to allow motorists to adjust their travel plans to ensure minimal disruptions and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

ROADWORKS MAP: Livingstone Shire Council has provided maps showing detours while roadworks are conducted at the closed Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road roundabout.
ROADWORKS MAP: Livingstone Shire Council has provided maps showing detours while roadworks are conducted at the closed Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road roundabout. Contributed

ROADWORKS MAP: Livingstone Shire Council has provided maps showing detours while roadworks are conducted at the closed Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road roundabout.
ROADWORKS MAP: Livingstone Shire Council has provided maps showing detours while roadworks are conducted at the closed Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road roundabout. Contributed
detours livingstone shire council lsc road closure tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    premium_icon Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    News He was surprised by the positive result and said he thought it would be out of his system by then

    • 14th Jan 2019 11:31 AM
    Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    premium_icon Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    Politics Thousands of migrants could be sent to regions under new plan

    Fishing platforms a great catch for Rocky region

    premium_icon Fishing platforms a great catch for Rocky region

    Council News Councillor calls for extra funding to enhance access to Fitzroy

    Local muzzle laws under consideration

    premium_icon Local muzzle laws under consideration

    News 'Outdated' laws under discussion in regional coucil

    Local Partners