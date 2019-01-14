Major Yeppoon intersection closed for roadworks

YEPPOON ROADWORKS: A major Yeppoon intersection will be closed this week.

YEPPOON residents will need to rethink their commute after a change of plan was announced to fix a key intersection.

Originally slated to take place in December, Livingstone Shire Council advised that the Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road roundabout intersection roadworks have been rescheduled to take place this week between today and Wednesday.

"Council wishes to advise that a full intersection closure is required to complete concrete curbs and traffic islands for the new roundabout,” the council announced on social media.

"There will be a full closure of the Barmaryee and Rockhampton Road intersection from Monday to Wednesday January 16 with work occurring from 7am to 5pm daily.

"The Rockhampton Road intersection will be closed to all vehicles except buses and emergency vehicles, who will be able to pass through the worksite under instruction, with approval from the traffic controller who ensures clear passage through the works.”

The council provided detour maps to allow motorists to adjust their travel plans to ensure minimal disruptions and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

