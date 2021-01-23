Make a splash at ‘Almost Australia Day’ ocean swim

The Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club is giving people the chance to get their Australia Day celebrations off to an early start.

The triathlon club will hold the ‘Almost Australia Day’ ocean swim at Emu Park Main Beach on Sunday.

Participants can take on 5km, 3km, 2km or 1km distances under the watchful eye of Emu Park surf lifesavers.

The event has been running on or around Australia Day for the past six years.

Frogs president Craig McCormack said it provided an “opportunity” for people to experience an ocean swim in a supervised environment.

“Ocean swimming can be quite daunting, and it is very hard to do on your own compared to going for a run or a bike ride,” he said.

“As triathletes, our members need to spend time in the ocean, and this event allows us to invite other swimmers into the world of ocean swimming, which is considerably different to doing laps of a pool.”

“As with all of our events, it’s about participation.

“There will be some incredible swimmers in the water, but most will be there just to have a go.

“It’s not a race and there are no prizes, apart from the enjoyment that people get out of having done something a little out of their comfort zone.”

There is a $10 registration fee and people under 18 are limited to the 1km event unless parent/coach consent is provided on the day.

Registrations are open on the day but McCormack said people were encouraged to pre-register by following the link on the Fitzroy Frogs Facebook page.

Check-in and registration open at 7am on Sunday, with the race briefing for all swimmers at 8am.

The 5km swimmers start at 8.10am, with all other distances at 8.40am.