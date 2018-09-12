Make no mistake, this is one local steak you shouldn't miss

LOCAL BEEF: Rocky Sports Club general manager Jack Hughes and executive chef Andrew Watts shows off a locally produced Brangus beef rib on the bone available at the club during September.

LOCAL BEEF: Rocky Sports Club general manager Jack Hughes and executive chef Andrew Watts shows off a locally produced Brangus beef rib on the bone available at the club during September. Contributed

IF there's one thing the Rocky Sports Club does well, it's back in a local.

Whether it's providing a home for 35 sporting clubs, looking after their 11,000 members or supporting local graziers, Rocky Sports Club is always looking to do the right thing locally.

Club founder Gavin Shuker said while they had been planning behind the scenes, a recent story about locals struggling to find and eat locally produced steak prompted them to get cracking with establishing a local source.

READ: The great steak debate: Where can we buy Rocky beef ?

That has culminated in their September launch of 'Brangus Beef Month' using beef sourced from local producers from Calliope to Clermont, and west to Moura, who participated in a feed-lot trial where cattle were fed on grain for 102 days and information was collected on a host of performance indicators.

Mr Shuker said they planned to showcase different local beef producers each month.

"To try and promote the local breeder and CQ beef is something we're proud of,” Mr Shuker said.

"They're unbelievable. Once you try this thing, you'll struggle to go back to a normal steak.”

READ: Rocky businesses discuss their beef with sourcing local meat

Rocky Sports Club founder Gavin Shuker Chris Ison ROK200418csports1

According to the majority of the diners who have tucked into the mouth watering and tender 400 gram Rib on the Bone over the past week, it's as good as you'll enjoy anywhere.

The club's general manager Jack Hughes said they have received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Last weekend they served around 540 meals with a considerable number of those being steaks.

Executive chef Andrew Watts said the changing menu currently includes low and slow cooked Brangus beef options, including beef cheeks and succulent fall off the bone short ribs.

"I've cooked thousands of steaks and beef dishes during my time in a variety of kitchens across Australia, but I must say that this Brangus beef rates very highly in the best of the best I've worked with,” Mr Watts said.

Address: 1 Lion Creek Road, Wandal.

READ: Rocky Sports Club's ready to unite local sporting teams