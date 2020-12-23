Make rocky the sporting capital: Rob Crow’s plan as mayor

ROB CROW wants to see Rockhampton become a sporting capital – a headline that was on the front page of The Morning Bulletin in 2016 and one he is still fighting for.

Mr Crow tendered his nomination for the mayoral vacancy with Rockhampton Regional Council on Monday.

The by-election is to be held on January 23 with 17 candidates now vying for the job – a stark difference from the two candidates at this year’s earlier election.

Mr Crow said he did think about running in the March election but he wasn’t ready due to other commitments, but this time it worked out.

“I had always harboured thoughts about standing for council and for mayor and now with family grown up and my current job, the timing is right,” he said.

When asked what he thought about the potential record-breaking number of candidates, Mr Crow wasn’t phased.

He related the number to his background in rugby league and his longstanding history with the Central Queensland Capras and his current role as the Queensland Rugby League Central Division manager.

Mr Crow drew number 11 for the ballot draw, which he referred to as the “second row”.

“I don’t mind at all, 17 is a football side with four reserves, I have been dealing with that all my life,” he said.

As for his policies if elected, Mr Crow was eager to talk about them more in the New Year, as most people were enjoying family time over Christmas.

“I think right now is family time, I don’t think people are really interested right now on anything else than enjoying themselves and getting family together for Christmas,” he said.

But briefly, the key topics he would like to focus on are sport, tourism and providing incentives for new industry to move to town.

“We need to get Rockhampton up and running, we need to fill empty shops, we need to bring new business to town,” he said.

“I think between those two we can get Rockhampton running a lot quicker.”

As for developing more industry in the region, Mr Crow said there was a lot of opportunities that could be taken advantage of.

He referred to the railway yards being able to provide 200 to 500 jobs.

“If we have Australian or state-based companies that are looking to set up somewhere, give them that incentive to come to Rockhampton, get them set up here and get more people in our community spending money,” he said.

He would like to advance tourism by attracting national and state carnivals to the region, which would create the need for people to come to Rockhampton for a week and allow them time to explore the region.

“So they have time to attend that carnival, go out shopping, go to our restaurants... they have time to jump in taxis and go left right and centre, time to go to our tourist sites, our neighbours the Capricorn Coast, up to Mount Morgan,” he said.

“There are just so many things they can do but people need a week or more to come and do all those things and I think sport and tourism would provide that,” he said.

Mr Crow’s true passion is in sport and he wants to see all codes prosper from swimming to touch football, rowing, cycling and more

“We have netball, so many people play netball and they haven’t gotten anything over many years,” he said.

“Touch football, they pack the city out with their carnivals.”

A self-described ‘consultive’ type leader, Mr Crow plans to speak to all types of people in industries and sporting clubs.

“I enjoy getting around the table with people that have got strong opinions and talking through issues and working out the way to best outcomes,” he said.

He also noted it was important to work with state and federal politicians to get projects off the ground.

“I think we need to work together and make Rocky the sporting capital,” he said.