Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bird lover Sari Beasley finds comfort in local her wildlife
Bird lover Sari Beasley finds comfort in local her wildlife
News

Make the best of isolation and explore your own backyard

Zara Gilbert
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emu Park local Sari Beasley has carefully curated her garden over the years to entice a plethora of colourful birds into her backyard.

“I’m surrounded by trees I’ve created, and I can just watch the birds from my veranda,” she said.

“I’m very lucky, I have a wonderful big Moreton Bay fig tree that is fruiting, so at night I’ve got bats and in the morning I’ve got Rainbow Lorikeets and Drongos.”

Sari Beasley captured this Spangled Drongo and Olive- backed Oriole in her backyard
Sari Beasley captured this Spangled Drongo and Olive- backed Oriole in her backyard

Ms Beasley suffers from anxiety and depression and for her, these birds provide a ­welcome escape.

“Birdwatching, or anything that’s to do with nature, it takes you out of your own head and into something else,” she said.

“It’s a great distraction, the birds are so interesting to watch, and you learn so much about the biodiversity of where you live.”

Although the average person’s back yard is probably not as decked out as Ms Beasley’s, she encourages those stuck at home in self-isolation to take a look outside and see what birdlife they do have.

Birdlife Australia is also encouraging such activity with its new ‘Birding at Home’ campaign. The campaign offers learning resources for kids, an online bird finder to help identify feathered friends and the site’s Autumn survey.

The initiative aims to provide kids and bird lovers with the opportunity to make the most of their time at home by learning more about their local wildlife.

Head to their website to learn more: https://www.networkbirdlife.org/birding-at-home

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reports of fire in Sth Rockhampton unit

        premium_icon Reports of fire in Sth Rockhampton unit

        News The call came in at 5.38pm of a structure fire in South Rockhampton

        NRL to CQ in doubt

        premium_icon NRL to CQ in doubt

        News RELOCATING the National Rugby League to Central or North Queensland could be harder...

        Kirkland claims victory in Division 7 as counting continues

        premium_icon Kirkland claims victory in Division 7 as counting continues

        News Check out the latest election results and meet the Rocky Region’s newest...

        No new CQ cases but concern for passengers on flight

        premium_icon No new CQ cases but concern for passengers on flight

        News Central Queensland’s tally remains at eight cases as statewide total climbs to 835.