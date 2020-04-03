Make the best of isolation and explore your own backyard

Emu Park local Sari Beasley has carefully curated her garden over the years to entice a plethora of colourful birds into her backyard.

“I’m surrounded by trees I’ve created, and I can just watch the birds from my veranda,” she said.

“I’m very lucky, I have a wonderful big Moreton Bay fig tree that is fruiting, so at night I’ve got bats and in the morning I’ve got Rainbow Lorikeets and Drongos.”

Sari Beasley captured this Spangled Drongo and Olive- backed Oriole in her backyard

Ms Beasley suffers from anxiety and depression and for her, these birds provide a ­welcome escape.

“Birdwatching, or anything that’s to do with nature, it takes you out of your own head and into something else,” she said.

“It’s a great distraction, the birds are so interesting to watch, and you learn so much about the biodiversity of where you live.”

Although the average person’s back yard is probably not as decked out as Ms Beasley’s, she encourages those stuck at home in self-isolation to take a look outside and see what birdlife they do have.

Birdlife Australia is also encouraging such activity with its new ‘Birding at Home’ campaign. The campaign offers learning resources for kids, an online bird finder to help identify feathered friends and the site’s Autumn survey.

The initiative aims to provide kids and bird lovers with the opportunity to make the most of their time at home by learning more about their local wildlife.

Head to their website to learn more: https://www.networkbirdlife.org/birding-at-home