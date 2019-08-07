Menu
TIPPING THE SCALES: Angus O'Brien caught this solid black jew on a recent night fishing trip.
Community

Make the most of good fishing weather

by Craig Robertson, Cap Coast Fishing
7th Aug 2019 11:11 AM

THERE is another decent run of weather ahead with a cool change on its way.

For offshore fishing there will be a few good days to get out this week but keep an eye on the change over the weekend.

There have been some nice nannygai caught around the Keppel Islands recently and the tides will suit again this week for getting into a few coral trout around the ledges.

Out wider the red emperor have been biting along with a few cobia and black jew on the wrecks.

Mackerel have started making their way into the bay with lots of smaller fish around in the southern parts.

Good bait schools are there with ribbon fish and bonito schooling places like Liza Jane, which will be worth a fish.

Estuary fishing in the Fitzroy is looking great this week with conditions perfect to chase a king threadfin and possibly a few barramundi before the change in weather comes through.

The town reach has a few fish but the main schools are down along the rock walls at present.

There are plenty of prawns and bait schools in the river if you're looking for live baits.

The coastal creeks are nice and clean and are producing winter whiting and bream of good size, while the cool weather has pushed a few mud crabs out into the deeper water.

The local fishing charters had a good week with great conditions seeing most of the boats get out and onto some nice fish.

Look up all the local fishing charters if you want a great day out on the water. There is a good range of options available from several operators.

The next Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club competition will be held August 10-11 at the Treehouse Tavern in Cawarral with weigh-in starting at 2pm.

If you would like your photo in the Mirror Angler page, post it to the CQ Fishing Brag Page on Facebook, like the page, include the name of the angler and any info you would like about your catch.

