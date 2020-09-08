Make the tree change with this stunning Mount Archer home

THIS YEAR has seen many people move towards working from home as COVID-19 has hit.

As many people realised how easy this is, more and more city people have been making the change and moving to regional areas as they have no need to live near their metropolitan workplace.

Central Queensland has seen an influx of this trend as residents make the move to Rockhampton.

Despite Australia being in the worst recession in 80 years, real estate agents in Queensland are reporting a huge boom.

Meghan Rothery is selling her beautiful Mount Archer home.

Views from the veranda at 12 Elida Lane, Mount Archer.

Buyers are even coming from interstate as Queensland reports less COVID-19 cases and they want to flee their hotspot cities.

International travel restrictions are also creating spare change as more people are now putting this money towards lifestyle properties.

SQM Research latest figures have revealed property listings in Brisbane are down nearly 10 per cent, compared to this time last year

Real Estate Institute of Queensland data has also shown buyers and sellers heading to the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, and even further out to regional areas.

Rockhampton lawyer Meghan Rothery has her Mount Archer home for sale at the moment and is hoping to capture the “tree changers” who are looking for a lifestyle change.

Enjoy the cooler weather from the veranda.

She has a neighbour who has moved to the mountain top from the city and is a running a worldwide online business.

A new colleague is also relocating from the city to Rockhampton.

“She is really excited to bring her children up in a regional town, is really excited by the information she has received on the schools in the area, the affordable housing compared to inner-city living which is their present situation and yet being able to work in a professional capacity for a national law firm,” Ms Rothery said.

“Her husband is self-employed and has a trade, great opportunity for him in the region to start up a business.”

Ms Rothery has the trend filter through her children’s school.

“Some of the children joining prep this year, several of the parents have just moved to Rocky from cities this year for job opportunities in teaching and at the hospital,” she said.

“The feedback I hear I from everyone is the schools are great, the housing is affordable, there is a lot here to do in outdoor lifestyle and family activities.”

The architecturally designed four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is a stunning property in a rare location.

The home has been renovated throughout, including a new kitchen.

Ms Rothery has lived at the property for 10 years and her husband bought the property six years before that.

The couple has a young family and is looking to make a change – but they will dearly miss their family home.

“The appeal is the beautiful views, you can adore the beauty of the scenery with the river and at night time with the lights,” Ms Rothery said.

“It’s a great place for entertaining, people get to share that experience of the views with you.”

Appealing to the Central Queensland weather, Ms Rothery said it was significantly cooler at Mount Archer.

“We only have airconditioning in the bedroom by choice, and they only really get a run in the winter on reverse cycle because it’s so much cooler up here,” she said.

“It can be up to 10 degrees cooler up here in summer time.”

Ms Rothery’s husband proposed to her on the outside deck of their home in November 2012 and looking back on the photos it is funny to see she is wearing a cardigan and big winter coat in the middle of summer – because the wind on the veranda was that cool.

“We run fireplace from May to September,” she said.

“Which is great because you actually experience the seasons, in downtown in Rocky you’re not really experiencing sustainable noticeable differences.”

The 771m2 block at 12 Elida St, Mount Archer, is for sale for $695,000

With only a handful of streets, there is also a community feel and connection in the small area.

Most people who live at Mount Archer have been there for decades.

“It has a little community feel, on a Friday and Sunday afternoon, a lot of the neighbours gather for drinks on one of the spare blocks,” Ms Rothery said.

“Several neighbours if they are going away will ask if someone can do their bins, check my mail, keep an eye on the house.”

Each property is also really private as they are designed and built specifically to the views.

“Whilst it has that community feel and you know who your neighbours are, it’s also really a private place to live, you can come up here and disconnect from the world,” Ms Rothery said.

View the listing here for 12 Elida Street, Mount Archer here.