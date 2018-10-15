Make-up artist catching attention of international celebs

Molly Hanna is a self-taught make up artist who gaining a massive following on instagram.

Molly Hanna is a self-taught make up artist who gaining a massive following on instagram. Allan Reinikka ROK041018amakeup2

SELF-TAUGHT make-up artist Molly Hanna is gaining international attention for her work from renowned brands in the beauty industry.

Molly, aged 20, from Rockhampton, has gained the interest of the likes of Jeffree Star, an American internet celebrity and entrepreneur.

Posting her crazily detailed eye make-up looks to her Instagram account, Molly has had her work re-posted by Star to his over eight million followers.

"They are my favourite make-up brand; I have been a huge fan of his since the beginning,” she said.

"The fact that they even like my photos but reposting it is just insane, it's mind-blowing.

"It might not mean a lot to someone but to me it means they like my artistry and they want others to see my work.”

Molly, who left North Rockhampton High School in 2016 in Grade 11, first got into make-up in September 2016.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I have never really been into make-up.... I ordered online and it just started from there,” she said.

"I just started doing eye make-up and posting it.

"Just seeing people react positively has kept me going.”

The looks are "purely there for the photos” as they cannot be seen when the eyes are open.

"That was the only way I could think of to grab people's attention,” Molly said.

She gets her inspiration from things in everyday life.

At the moment, she is doing a series of "spooky” looks coming up to Halloween.

Teaching herself from practice and online tutorials, Molly slowly built up her skills and began taking clients at the end last year.

It was something she just fell into and found herself loving.

"I like the feeling of doing the client's face when they look in the mirror,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

MOLLY HANNA MAKEUP ARTIST

Find her on Facebook

Instagram: @mollyj_mua

Based in Rockhampton, can travel

Normally by day, Molly is a specimen collector at a local pathology centre.

Surprisingly, the two roles do cross over.

"The hygiene, the hand hygiene, infection control, dealing with clients who may have styes or cold sores,” she said.

Molly now does a lot of work with Elite Avenue, a local modelling academy, doing make-up looks on models for campaigns and photo shoots.

Her favourite looks are full glam and really crazy colourful looks but her ultimate go-to is a red cut crease.

"I do follow what is trendy but I can't stray from glam for too long,” she said.

This year, Molly said precise and clean-cut make-up looks are trending.

"Leaning towards very colourful and super glam, a lot of the big United Kingdom artists are influencing the way the beauty world is going,” Molly said.

A single mum to 17-month-old Thomas, he has been watching Mum do make-up from a young age.

"He knows what to do with the brushes and everything,” Molly said.

By earning an extra income for herself, it's a way of providing Thomas a better life.

"I would not be able to buy him new clothes or get him a new toys... it's just that bit of extra money,” she said.

Eventually, down the track, Molly would love to become qualified in make-up artistry and more.

"I would like to open a professional studio but I would love to open my own academy, one-on-one lessons, group lessons,” she said.