Crime

Make-up thief leaves trail of clues for cops

Shayla Bulloch
11th Oct 2019 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:19 PM
A MAKE-UP thief's guilt drove her to email a Sunshine Coast cosmetic store confessing her crime.

Staff at Mecca Maxima found an empty packet on a shelf before checking cameras and watching Jamie Kyan Gillespie, 20, shove two make-up items under her shirt on September 10.

Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford said Gillespie approached the counter with the liners hidden and purchased other products on a loyalty card, which included her name and contact details.

The woman, who had no criminal history, realised her mistake and emailed the store admitting her guilt.

She pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to stealing.

Gillespie returned to the store a short time later and paid back $67 for the make-up.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin warned Gillespie she would be caught if she stole again.

She was sentenced to a four-month good behaviour bond, with no conviction recorded.

