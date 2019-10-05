Make your business succeed

EVERY business knows it can be a struggle to brand your business, and especially with the Christmas season upon us, but now is the best time to do just that.

Local businesses can benefit in a number of different ways by becoming a member of The Morning Bulletin Club.

Your business can acquire advertising across print and digital outlets which helps to promote its goods and services.

The Morning Bulletin’s media advertising manager, Jens Kraeft said you’ll work with our sales representatives to work heavily on a strategic plan according to your selling seasons.

Another great component of the club is networking where business owners can make new connections during three key events across the year to find out ways to work together.

All three events for the year will be held at Korte’s Resort at Parkhurst in North Rockhampton, with a new batch of inspirational guest speakers.

This year’s guests are Australian country music superstar Lee Kernaghan, fitness queen Michelle Bridges and NRL’s Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

As the club has reached its third season, they’ve welcome past guests which included crocodile wrangler Matt Wright, INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly, inspirational survivor Turia Pitt, talented magician Cosentino and Hollywood gossip Richard Reid.

The Morning Bulletin Club also gives back to the community.

“We’re really focusing on smaller charities, a part of the club memberships are going into a joint bucket of funds towards the charity,” he said.

“A lot of businesses are quite keen, it’s a nice thing to give back to the community.”

The Morning Bulletin Club’s Facebook page is available so business owners can contact us with any sales they have on offer, or if they’re in need of certain services.

Mr Kraeft would be impressed to see the club hit the 150 membership mark.

His wish might just come true.

The Morning Bulletin’s recent new design format has been positively received, so it’s a perfect time to jump on-board.

“We’ve seen really strong numbers in print (readership),” he said.

If you are interested to join, contact our team for an obligation-free discussion.

All memberships include tickets to the three club events, and the difference in packages relies on the advertising component.

There are four different packages, some businesses require heavy weekly exposure with full and half pages on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, businesses which want to focus on branding require consistency and longevity with frequent advertising across the year to suit your business’ needs to make sure there’s an option for every sized business.

The next club season commences on November 1, so your last day to sign up is October 31.