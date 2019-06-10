Make yourself scam-proof: NBN's top tips

NBN is warning people to be aware of scammers.

A SCOURGE of scams have been popping up all over Central Queensland, and locals are fed up.

Frustrated by the constant calls, emails and text messages trying to coerce trusting folk into clicking a link, phoning a number or providing personal details, the scams are tailored to entice.

One recent scam has adapted to the growing dependency on NBN providers.

Last week, The Morning Bulletin spoke with Lloyd Stewart, a man who had been a constant target of scammers every couple of days for four weeks straight.

Mr Stewart received a call telling him that NBN would be connected at his home.

"They told me I would be cut off from my computer services,” he told The Morning Bulletin.

"They told me to press one or two and then asked for my computer number, my details and even my bank details.”

Lloyd Stewart is sick of scam callers and wants answers to what can be done Trish Bowman

NBN Local media manager Queensland Lynette Keep advised locals to be vigilant when they receive calls like this and to be aware of scammers impersonating the wholesale network provider.

"If someone claiming to work for NBN has contacted you trying to sell you an internet or phone service and you're in doubt, ask for their details, hang up and call your retail service provider to check if they're legitimate,” Ms Keep said.

"Do not share your bank or personal details with an unsolicited caller or with those who door knock claiming to be from NBN trying to sell you an NBN™ service or seek payment for related services.

"NBN™ approved technicians and workers carry enAble™ identification cards - always request to see this card before providing physical access to your address.”

Ms Keep warned locals to never provide an unsolicited caller remote access to computers through installation of programs such as Team Viewer.

"NBN does not call you with automated assistance to advise you will be disconnected - we suggest you hang up the phone.

"NBN is a 'wholesaler' - you will need to purchase an NBN™ powered plan through a phone or internet provider.

"We only accept direct payment from the public in certain circumstances e.g. switching technologies at your premises.”

Head of NBN local for Queensland Ryan Williams urged readers to be on the look out for callers claiming to be from the provider who ask for personal or financial information.

"We will never make unsolicited calls or door knock to sell broadband services to the public,” Mr Williams said.

"We will never request remote access to a resident's computer and we will never make unsolicited requests for payment of financial information.

"Protect yourself by verifying who you are talking to.

"If in doubt, hang up and call your retail service providers customer service centre to check if the call if legitimate.”

Think you've been hit with an NBN scam?

For more information or to seek help visit https://www.nbnco.com.au/residential/learn/protect-yourself-from-scams or www.nbn.com.au/scamadvice.

NBN tips to avoid being scammed

Do not share financial information or personal details with an unsolicited caller or door knockers try to seek payment for an NBN service.

Never give an unsolicited caller remote access to your computer or devices via the installation of programs.

Do not engage with automated calls.