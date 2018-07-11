Making granddad proud: CQ man chasing life-long career dream

RAW PASSION: Gracemere Resident, Michael Feldman (pictured at Archer Park Rail Museum) says nothing will stop him from achieving his dream of becoming a train driver.

RAW PASSION: Gracemere Resident, Michael Feldman (pictured at Archer Park Rail Museum) says nothing will stop him from achieving his dream of becoming a train driver. Sean Fox

MICHAEL Feldman is willing to do whatever it takes to become a train driver.

His passion for the rail industry was sparked from the age of three when he first laid his hands on a Thomas the Tank Engine set - and he was immediately hooked.

The now 20-year-old Gracemere resident's strong bond with his grandfather grew closer as the pair worked on the train set together.

"My grandfather used to help me get all of the Thomas the Tank Engine trains,” Mr Feldman said.

Mr Feldman joined the Archer Park Rail Museum in December 2014 on a voluntary basis where he has since become "a man of all trades”.

"I learnt how to maintain tracks, fire the purrey steam tram and be a conductor,” he said.

"I've spent two years as a conductor (I became qualified at the age of 18), and now that I'm 20, I'm currently training as a steam tram driver.”

The rail enthusiast works at the historic station "a lot of days every week” and has a training session every Sunday.

His other duties have included working at the ticket office and being a tour guide.

Mr Feldman is also a member of the Model Engineers and Live Steamers Association at Leichhardt Park on the corner of Campbell and Cambridge Sts in Rockhampton.

"After I built up my knowledge, I learnt how to drive steam engines and now I am a qualified driver to pull children behind me with the miniature trains,” he said.

Mr Feldman knows the vital role trains have played in the transport industry.

"They've taken us from the 1800s all the way into the 21st Century...these machines opened the country for us,” he said.

"The feeling of being in the cab of a locomotive and pulling the throttle, I just feel alive - I feel that I am contributing to society and helping the world grow.”

Mr Feldman said he was not happy with the present state of the rail industry.

"A lot of locomotives have been sold off to South Africa, and there's hardly any business - a lot of workshops have closed down,” he said.

"The coal trains have slowed down because drivers are complaining about unfair pay.”

Despite a lack of jobs within the industry across the region, Mr Feldman is making it his mission to exceed in the driver's seat.

"It doesn't change the fact I still love trains, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to get in this job,” he said.

"When you get the smell of soot and steam inside you, it doesn't leave you.”

Archer Park Rail Museum

In 1899, the station opened with the large curved 'carriage shade' roof;

In 1903, the Brisbane to Rockhampton Line completion meant there were up to 25 daily trains available;

1970 - Station closed to passengers;

1999 - Museum opened.

Archer Park Rail Museum is located on Denison St in Rockhampton. Phone 4936 8191.