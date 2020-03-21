Making mince meat of virus

MEAT RUSH: Brad Mallory and Zen Kona pump out the free deliveries from Yeppoon Central Meats.

A YEPPOON butcher says trade is twice as busy as Christmas time, as people stock up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner of Yeppoon Central Meats Zen Kona said mince was by far the most in demand product, with his business selling 1.2 tonnes of it in just three days this week.

“Mince is what people have been going crazy over at the moment,” Mr Kona said.

“It has been full on and we are making a lot of mince every single day now.

“Hundreds and hundreds of kilos are walking out the door.

“It has been absolutely chaotic.

“It’s just flat chat, all day, every day.”

HOT ITEM: The mince at Yeppoon Central Meats is in high demand during the Coronavirus pandemic.

To put the 1.2 tonnes in three days into perspective, Mr Kona said on three good days normally he would sell half that.

Amid the current situation, Yeppoon Central Meats has started free deliveries.

“I just thought it was a great idea to help the community a little bit,” Mr Kona said.

“So we’re delivering all the way out to the Iwasaki Resort roundabout and all the way to Emu Park.”

Mr Kona said one of his employees who usually only did a couple of hours per day was going “non-stop”.

“He’s just been on the road 24/7 delivering,” he said.

Late last year Yeppoon Central Meats, located in the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre, was voted by The Morning Bulletin readers as the best butchery in Central Queensland in an online poll.