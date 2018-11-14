Making waves on world's best snowboarding slopes

JESSE: Having won his second national slopestyle this year, the Top 10 Under 15 ranked grom is heading to Sweden to ride in the world champs.

JESSE: Having won his second national slopestyle this year, the Top 10 Under 15 ranked grom is heading to Sweden to ride in the world champs. Dean Parkinson

FOR a surf grom growing up on the golden sands of the Sunshine Coast, picking up snowboarding was an unlikely manoeuvre.

Yet Yaroomba's Jesse Parkinson is defying the laws of geography and making a name for himself after just four years in his boots.

The 13-year-old became obsessed after a family holiday to Japan and picked up the action sport in no time.

"If you're good at surfing you can pick it up pretty easy," he said.

"Some things very similar like the fundamentals, but as you progress you learn different kinds of things."

Snowboarding is more than a mere hobby for the teen; he has an impressive resume.

He is currently ranked in the world Top 10 for Under 15s, is the Junior National Slopestyle Champion for 2017 and 2018, is gearing up for the Under 18 World Junior Championships in Sweden next year and is a scholarship recipient for NSW Institute of Sport, where he is the youngest in the program.

His sponsors include Quiksilver, Oakley, GoPro, Rhythm Snowsports and Skullcandy, but the go-getter is still on the hunt for more.

Jesse spends six months of the year following snow season around the world, while squeezing in his homework and having fun along the way.

"It's really fun and there's a lot of different tricks," he said.

"You're always learning, never bored, and it's always fun.

"You just have as much fun as you can; the more fun you're having, the better you get."

Shredding alongside his idols, Canadian Mark McMorris and Australian Scotty James, Jesse is surrounded by positive influences on the slopes.

"He (Scotty James) is one of the only pro snowboarders coming out of Australia and he's a really nice guy," the 13-year-old said.

Despite the obvious climate differences, Jesse still gets ample training in at home on the Sunshine Coast.

"I just surf as much as I can, it helps with my riding and my fitness," he said.

With the Winter Olympics in his sights, Jesse is on the lookout for a corporate sponsor who can help him get from a to b.

"It'll help with all my travelling and I can get better quicker," he said.

For now, he's just focussing on nailing new tricks.