Meninga shakes it up for Kiwi Test

Meninga is trying something different for the Kiwis. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

AUSTRALIAN coach Mal Meninga has thrown a few selection shocks in handing four Test debuts for Kangaroos clash against New Zealand.

Meninga has named Tom Trbojevic to partner Latrell Mitchell in the centres while Dane Gagai - who plays at centre for South Sydney - has been named on the wing.

Mitchell's Sydney Roosters premiership winning teammates James Tedesco and Luke Keary will make their debut as will South Sydney's Damien Cook.

Boyd Cordner will captain the side.

Tyrone Peachey and Reagan Campbell-Gillard will miss the match from the 19-man squad.

Tom Trbojevic is set to play his first test with brother Jake.

KANGAROOS SQUAD

1 James Tedesco

2 Dane Gagai

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 Tom Trbojevic

5 Val Holmes

6 Luke Keary

7 Daly Cherry-Evans

8 David Klemmer

9 Damien Cook

10 Jordan McLean

11 Boyd Cordner (c)

12 Felise Kaufusi

13 Josh Maguire

14 Ben Hunt

15 Jake Trbojevic

16 Tyson Frizell

17 Aaron Woods

18 Tyrone Peachey

19 Reagan Campbell-Gillard