Emergency Services. Ambulance Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Male, 19, treated at scene of rural crash

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Mar 2018 10:48 AM

Noon: A 19-YEAR-OLD male was treated at the scene of a crash north of Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash about 10.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 19-year-old was driving a Nissan Patrol near Belmont Rd, Glendale when it crashed.

Belmont Rd is a rural road near the Fitzroy River.

10.48am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a machine rollover at Glendale.

Reports indicate a male has been injured in the accident believed to be off Belmont Rd.

Crews are en route now.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
