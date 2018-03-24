Male, 19, treated at scene of rural crash
Noon: A 19-YEAR-OLD male was treated at the scene of a crash north of Rockhampton this morning.
Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash about 10.30am.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 19-year-old was driving a Nissan Patrol near Belmont Rd, Glendale when it crashed.
Belmont Rd is a rural road near the Fitzroy River.
10.48am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a machine rollover at Glendale.
Reports indicate a male has been injured in the accident believed to be off Belmont Rd.
Crews are en route now.