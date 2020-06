UPDATE 4.12PM: The man in his 40s, a hospital patietn who was reported missing around 3.30pm, has been spotted near Pennycuick Street.

Police are searching the streets around Penlington St South Rockhampton for a man who reportedly fled a Rockhampton hospital this afternoon.

Despite Penlington St being closest to the Mater Hospital, police have said he escaped from the Rockhampton Hospital on Canning St.

More to come.