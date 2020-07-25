Male in custody after armed police siege

Emergency Services are at a property in Bushland Beach. Picture: Alix Sweeney

UPDATE: This morning's siege at Bushland Beach is over after the police successfully negotiated with the man inside the property on Coutts Dr.

The man was taken into custody just before 12pm without incident after negotiations were completed.

The male has been transported to Townsville University Hospital for assessment.

EARLIER: Police are currently on scene at a siege in Bushland Beach, with a male in the residence believed to be armed with multiple weapons.

A number of police units are currently surrounding the residence at Coutts Dr, with negotiators currently speaking with the male inside.

It's believed the male is armed with multiple knives and possibly other weapons and has threatened self harm.

It's not known if other people are in the home at this stage.

