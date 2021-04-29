Male person, 40, charged after disturbing bank customers

QPS has been called to a disturbance at Emerald.

QPS has been called to a disturbance at Emerald.

UPDATE, APRIL 29, 2PM: A 40-year-old Emerald man has been charged after creating a disturbance at an Emerald bank on Wednesday.

The man left the ANZ Bank when police were called, although he was later located by police in his vehicle on Egerton Street.

He was charged with committing public nuisance and has been issued a notice to appear at Emerald Magistrates Court on May 18.

APRIL 28 1:05pm: Emerald police were called to the ANZ Bank on Clermont St at Emerald following a disturbance on Wednesday afternoon.

The male who was creating the disturbance has left the bank in the direction of Anakie St on foot.

Police are in pursuit.

More to come.