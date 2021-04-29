Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QPS has been called to a disturbance at Emerald.
QPS has been called to a disturbance at Emerald.
News

Male person, 40, charged after disturbing bank customers

Kristen Booth
JANN HOULEY
and
28th Apr 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, APRIL 29, 2PM: A 40-year-old Emerald man has been charged after creating a disturbance at an Emerald bank on Wednesday.

The man left the ANZ Bank when police were called, although he was later located by police in his vehicle on Egerton Street.

He was charged with committing public nuisance and has been issued a notice to appear at Emerald Magistrates Court on May 18.

APRIL 28 1:05pm: Emerald police were called to the ANZ Bank on Clermont St at Emerald following a disturbance on Wednesday afternoon.

The male who was creating the disturbance has left the bank in the direction of Anakie St on foot.

Police are in pursuit.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Yeppoon restaurant goes from strength to strength

        Premium Content New Yeppoon restaurant goes from strength to strength

        Food & Entertainment The venue is already doing renovations to expand next door and is moving to seven-day all-day dining trading.

        • 29th Apr 2021 3:00 PM
        Police face stand-off with man on roof of home

        Premium Content Police face stand-off with man on roof of home

        News The person on the roof is reportedly not the individual police went there to speak...

        ‘Disturbing’: Druggie’s shed filled with meth, coke and guns

        Premium Content ‘Disturbing’: Druggie’s shed filled with meth, coke and guns

        Crime Three young children lost their mother when her car hit a truck and flipped off a...

        32 of CQ’s leading footballers named for Intercity Cup

        Premium Content 32 of CQ’s leading footballers named for Intercity Cup

        Soccer FQ Central and Wide Bay teams to clash in football first this weekend.