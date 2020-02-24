Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

Male violence is an endemic problem

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 12:16 PM

 

More than half of women killed last year died at hands of partner or relative.

Globally, six women are killed every hour by people they know.

One woman a week is killed by her partner (or ex-partner) in Australia.

Despite conventional wisdom saying 95% of divorce is for falling out of love, the reality is that nearly half of divorces are for very serious issues, including a pattern of infidelity, physical/emotional abuse, and substance abuse.

Recidivism is rife in Australia because boys lack positive role models at home. There is, undoubtedly, a direct correlation between adolescent boys who display aggressive and violent tendencies at school and those who have broken, abusive families.

Hannah Baxter and her children were not "killed in a fire" as many headlines state. They were murdered.

The man who committed this monstrous act was not "a loving father." Loving fathers do not set fire to their children. He was an evil psychopath.

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence family violence opinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pop star fronts Rocky court on drink-driving charge

        premium_icon Pop star fronts Rocky court on drink-driving charge

        News AN AUSTRALIAN pop star has fronted a Rockhampton court on a drink-driving charge.

        Government locked in waiting game with GKI investors

        premium_icon Government locked in waiting game with GKI investors

        News ‘The Government remains committed to doing everything it can to ensure this...

        Man crashes into parked trailer in North Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Man crashes into parked trailer in North Rocky suburb

        Breaking Two vehicles and a trailer have been damaged during an early morning collision.

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state