Maligned pair’s perfect audition as D-Day calls on future

Premiership-winning halfback Chad Townsend is set to play a limited role in the rest of Cronulla’s premiership campaign after the Sharks’ new halves combination showed they were up to the job in the 38-10 win over Gold Coast at Coffs Harbour.

Shaun Johnson and Matt Moylan produced the perfect audition tape for incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon to view, cleverly orchestrating a big win against an insipid Titans outfit.

Playing together in the No.6 and No.7 for only the fourth time, the off-contract duo combined like they’d be alongside each other for years.

Johnson registered one try assist and kicked seven from seven to collect 14 individual points in his 200th game, while Moylan came up with two try assists and 156 run metres.

It’s only early days for the new-look partnership, but Townsend face a tough fight to regain his position.

“When the two guys in front of him play like they did today, it’s hard for somebody to get into the side,” interim Sharks coach Josh Hannay said.

“I thought our halves were really smart. They were composed, they played when it was time to play and they were within themselves when it was time to cart the ball forward and get to a kick.

“They got the balance (right). I hope for Shaun and Matt it’s a sign of things to come.

“They haven’t played a lot of football together, so let’s hope we see some more of that.”

The Titans were dreadful, twice conceding tries when the Sharks were down to 12 men and losing fullback and Queensland Origin hopeful AJ Brimson to a leg injury during the second half.

It was Cronulla’s most complete performance of the year — built on the back of the Johnson-Moylan show.

Their cohesion is sure to have caught the eye of incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who has indicated he is more than happy to work with the current roster rather than rush to the open market to find a playmaker.

Johnson and Moylan worked both the right and left side of the field, often linking directly to set Cronulla’s outside backs free.

Johnson’s kicking game started badly — his first grubber almost hit the back fence — but he quickly found his rhythm to continually keep Gold Coast on the back foot.

Sharks interim coach Josh Hannay denied the decision to axe premiership-winning halfback Townsend and pair Johnson and Moylan was the work of Fitzgibbon, but there’s no doubt the performance would have given the new boss reason to smile.

“Shaun and Moysa have only played three games together during their time at the Sharks, so it’s not a lot of body of work there for us to judge that combination,” Hannay said.

“I’d like to think they can form a really strong combination.

“The decision was totally up to me and it was hard decision on Chad (Townsend), but I’m really excited about what Shaun and Matt can do moving forward.”

Cronulla have won their last six games against the Titans in a winning run stretching back to 2017.

It’s the Sharks’ first back-to-back wins of 2021.

Centre Jesse Ramien was outstanding in his best performance since returning to the club from Newcastle.

NOT SO GOLDEN

Gold Coast arrived in Coffs Harbour with designs on entering the top eight.

They departed a beaten and demoralised side after again flattering to deceive.

The Titans led 6-0 early but then gave up 38 unanswered points as their defensive frailties were exposed, not for the first time.

They haven’t kept a side to under 20 points since round five.

Coach Justin Holbrook said: “We had it all to play for. I’m really disappointed. It’s not good enough defensively again.

“We are doing a horrible job scrambling and hanging in there.”

Brimson’s injury only added to a forgettable afternoon.

Holbrook was unsure whether the No.1 would be available for Origin I on June 9, but didn’t sound overly confident.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Soccer has its Pele and now rugby league can boast a Pele of its own.

Sharks monster Franklin Pele made his NRL entrance five minutes before halftime, immediately putting his 125kg frame to work.

With 32 family members and friends watching from the stands, Pele only played a handful of minutes but didn’t look out of place.

“I thought Frank was good. It was a good game for him to dip his toe in the water.

“The physical side of the game he handled really comfortably.”

Originally published as Maligned pair’s perfect audition as D-Day calls on future